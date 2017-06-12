Three Petrobras workers die after rig explosion

Three workers at an offshore drill rig contracted by Petrobras (PBR -1.5% ) died over the weekend from burn injuries following an explosion, raising concerns that the company’s cost cuts are hurting safety.

PBR reported the explosion on Friday, which happened in the boiler room of a drill ship operated by Odebrecht in the Marlim field off Brazil’s southeast coast.

PBR's unions are seizing on the incident as evidence of harm caused by layoffs and cost cuts carried out in recent years due to the company's need to pay down its giant debt load.