China's Yancoal gets regulatory OK for Rio Tinto deal as Glencore swoops in

China's Yancoal (YZC, OTC:YACAF) has gained Chinese regulatory approval for its $2.45B purchase of Rio Tinto's (RIO -1.8% ) Australian coal unit, the company said in a weekend stock exchange filing that also acknowledged Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) $2.55B counterbid for the assets.

Glencore's proposal is $100M higher and fully funded, but the terms of the deal say Rio must give Yancoal the chance to make a counter offer, opening the way for a bidding war.

“The Glencore decision puts Rio Tinto in a very difficult situation,” says Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau. “It’s hard for the board to reject a higher offer, with better terms, but at the same time, it could be even more difficult to reject Yanzhou Coal, which has got almost all government clearance for the deal."

If Glencore’s bid succeeds, the company says it also would seek to buy Mitsubishi’s stakes in two coal ventures in the same area for $920M, and would sell at least $1.5B in assets to mitigate the cost.