Bloomberg: BASF, Syngenta among bidders for Bayer-Monsanto assets

Syngenta (SYT -0.1% ) and BASF (OTCQX:BASFY -0.5% ) are among companies interested in the assets Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.2% ) plans to divest in order to receive approval for its pending acquisition of Monsanto (MON +0.1% ), Bloomberg reports.

The two companies have submitted preliminary offers to buy the businesses, which include canola, cottonseeds, the LibertyLink herbicide-resistant trait and its glufosinate weed killer, and Bayer also may sell garlic and pepper seed operations separately or as part of the whole package, according to the report.

In total, the disposals may fetch $2.5B-$3B, the report says.