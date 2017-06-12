Bank of Canada official talks rate hike - loonie surges

"There are encouraging signs that growth is broadening across regions and sectors," says Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins.

The bank, she says, must be preemptive. “If you saw a stop light ahead, you would begin letting up on the gas to slow down smoothly ... You don’t want to have to slam on the brakes at the last second. Monetary policy must also anticipate the road ahead.”

The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) has moved up vs. the dollar by about 100 pips, now ahead 1.4% on the session to $0.7482. Stocks in Toronto are down 0.5% .

