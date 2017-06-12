Honeywell chairman says aerospace unit eyed for spinoff has performed well

Honeywell's (HON -0.4% ) aerospace unit now under review as part of a proposed spinoff has performed well and has benefited from heavy investment from the company, Chairman David Cote tells Reuters.

Cote says HON CEO Darius Adamczyk is reviewing the unit with the company's board and there would be discussions held with investors at some point.

Hedge fund investor Third Point has argued in favor of the spinoff of aerospace, the company's biggest business at $14.75B in 2016 sales and which it said could create more than $20B in shareholder value.