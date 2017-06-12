Cowen warns on competition for Boston Beer

Cowen is out with a cautious note on Boston Beer (SAM -1% ).

"We believe that SAM's market leading positions within craft beer and cider, which remain under pressure, represent the potential for continued share losses and risk for further downward guidance revisions," warns the firm.

Analyst Viviane Azer points to pressure with Boston's flavored malt beverage business.

"While challenges across beer and cider are well understood, we are becoming increasingly cautious around the growth prospects for FMBs, which include Twisted Tea and Truly Spiked and have been the only source of growth for SAM. Twisted Tea has decelerated in 4 out of the last 5 periods on a 2 year stack and Truly Spiked is on the heels of lapping initial distribution gains made last year, but now needs to contend with increased competition from brands such as White Claw (Mark Anthony), Spiked Seltzer (Anheuser-Busch) and Henry's (MillerCoors)," reads the Cowen note.