Intel announces new VR partners, processor pre-order schedule

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announces new virtual reality partnerships with Ready At Dawn and ESL and reveals the pre-order and shipment schedule for the forthcoming Core processors.

Intel with Ready At Dawn Studios to release “Echo Arena” as a free, three-month download to Oculus Rift users starting on July 20.

"Echo Arena” will form part of the VR Challenger League between Intel and eSports giant ESL. The League is a worldwide competitive gaming series that also features “The Unspoken” from Insomniac Games.

On the processor side, the 4- to 10-core processors begin pre-order June 19 and ship the next week.

The 12-core Intel Core i9-7920X X-series ships in August.

Intel Core i9-7960X X-series and 18-core Intel Core i9-7980X Extreme Edition are both expected to ship in October.