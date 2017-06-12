Reuters: Penn Virginia exploring a potential sale

Penn Virginia (OTCQX:PVAC -0.8% ) has hired Jefferies to help it evaluate strategic alternatives including a potential sale, less than a year after it emerged from bankruptcy, Reuters reports.

Talks with potential acquirers are under way but a deal is not certain because of PVA's high valuation expectations, according to the report.

The move shows how distressed debt hedge funds, which bought up oil and gas companies' bonds on the cheap during the energy price downturn, now hold big stakes in companies that have exited bankruptcy and are seeking to sell as the sector slowly recovers.