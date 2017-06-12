WSJ: Facebook building news-subscription feature

Facebook (FB -1.5% ) is working up a feature that news publishers have long pushed for: the ability to subscribe to publishers directly from its app, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company will launch the feature by the end of the year, the report says, and it's leaning toward a meter model with a few free pieces before users are urged to pay.

One model also calls for publishers to take 100% of the revenue but Facebook to get the payment info.

It could mollify big publishers (including NYT and NWS) who have seen their own stories get subsumed by Facebook's "Instant Articles" product, where they publish stories natively to the Facebook platform.