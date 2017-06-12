Analyzing flow data at Franklin, Artisan Partners, Legg Mason

Total end-of-May AUM at Franklin Resources (BEN +0.6% ) came in at $745B - that's up a hair from April, but below the $746B estimated at Jefferies. Strong markets and foreign currency effects allowed the gain in assets, but outflows were $3B-$4B, notes Jefferies' Dan Fannon. His $39 price target on BEN suggests more than 10% downside from the current price.

While Artisan Partners (APAM -1.2% ) saw AUM rise 2.2% to $109B, net outflows actually more than doubled to $800M-$900M. Q2 is on pace to see the worst quarter of outflows ever, says Jefferies' Surinder Thind. His $29 price target suggests about 5% downside from the current price.

Though AUM declined at Legg Mason (LM +0.5% ), outflows were pretty modest. The cash came out of money market funds; equities have actually been a strong area for Legg thus far this year. Fannon's $43 price target is just over 10% above the current price.

Source: Crystal Kim at Barron's