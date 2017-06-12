TechCrunch: Snap’s next Spectacles might include AR

TechCrunch sources say that Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is preparing a second Spectacles model that might support augmented reality.

The current, $129.99 Spectacles allow wearers to record video and snap pictures to send to Snapchat.

The new Spectacles might include similar AR features as Snap’s World Lenses, which launched in April and included 3D AR objects that users could pretend to interact with until the item expired.

As of May, Snap had only sold about $8M worth of the current gen Spectacles compared to total revenue of $150M.

Previously: Snap brings Spectacles to Europe (June 2)