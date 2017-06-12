CommScope, Equinix partnering on data center alliance

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is kicking off its Multi-Tenant Data Center Alliance with Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) as a charter member, looking to take advantage of an ongoing trend to outsource data center functions.

The group's members will be able to optimize infrastructure solutions for those customers who need to work in a multitenant environment.

It's got active partners in 88 countries to make those connections. And the alliance may find willing customers as telecoms focus on core business and let go of the data center; Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) have recently moved to get out of data centers entirely.