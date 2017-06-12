Erin Energy sees Nigerian offshore well doubling company production

Erin Energy (ERN -8.6% ) says it expects to double its oil production after completing a pair of wells on the Oyo field offshore Nigeria.

ERN says it plans to begin drilling operations for the Oyo-9 development well next month with completion by year-end, pursuant to its contract with Pacific Drilling.

ERN says Oyo-9 has the potential to increase production at the Oyo field by 6K-7K bbl/day of oil, which would double the company’s current output; coinciding with the completion of Oyo-9, ERN also will tie back the Oyo-7 well to the 40K bbl/day Armada Perdana FPSO, adding 1,200 bbl/day of production.

ERN says it also is discussing a possible extension to the contract with Pacific Drilling for the Pacific Bora drillship, depending on availability of funds, to drill 1-2 wells.