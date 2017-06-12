EA at E3: New 'Star Wars' game makes changes; 'FIFA 18' for Switch

Joining Microsoft in the pre-E3 events line, Electronic Arts (EA -1.2% ) showed off its next Star Wars release that looks to build on a microtransaction feature, and laid out an esports approach around its FIFA soccer series.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will pick up on the heavy success of the first iteration of the game and change revenue models -- looking to make more money from in-game transactions rather than quarterly downloadable content, which will now be free and more frequent -- and include more in-game content at launch and a single-player campaign that the first game didn't.

"Based on what was shown and our hands-on play time, we believe EA has improved the game in nearly every aspect, including multiplayer, which now includes soldier classes and appears more robust," says Mizuho analyst San Phan, who's reiterated a Buy rating and $115 price target (implying ).

EA's FIFA 18 will debut on the Nintendo Switch and the company promises to take advantage of the Switch's unique characteristics to encourage play at home or otherwise (in docked, handheld or tabletop modes, and supporting the Switch's various controller schemes). EA will sponsor a worldwide online competition around the game with players representing real teams and competing live.

Co-op prison-break game A Way Out will be out in early 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Meanwhile, late 2018 brings the release of Anthem, a shared-world action role-playing game.