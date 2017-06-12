Ultra Petroleum upped to Buy at Stifel after emerging stronger from reorg

Ultra Petroleum (UPL +3.3% ) is sharply higher after Stifel upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $16 price target, up from $9, saying the company's reorganization has improved its balance sheet and margins while leaving it "ready to compete."

UPL emerged from an in-court restructuring in April after raising $2.98B in exit financing to pay creditors and in the process cut its debt by $1.9B and its transportation, processing and interest costs by $156M/year, and the firm now views UPL's improved balance sheet as strong with projected year-end 2017 debt/EBITDA of 2.4x.

Stifel says UPL's cost structure remains among the lowest of the gas-focused E&P companies, and unlike most of its peers has generated positive earnings during the past two years.