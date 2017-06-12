Analysts still bullish on Coherus despite CRL on CHS-1701

Credit Suisse's Alethia Young does not appear too concerned about the FDA's rejection of Coherus Biosciences' (CHRS -25.2% ) NDA for CHS-1701, a biosimilar to Amgen's Neulasta (pegfilgrastim). She says it was not a "worse case" scenario although it means that potential regulatory clearance may be pushed out about a year. She is "cautiously optimistic" on management's timelines (OUTPERFORM/$38).

Cowen's Ken Cacciatore says the CRL "appears resolvable" but adds the delay in approval will be about a year (BUY/$45).

Citigroup's Mohit Bansal concurs (BUY/$38).

Source: Bloomberg email