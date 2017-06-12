GE-Baker Hughes deal clears DoJ, calling only for GE Water sale

General Electric (GE +3.8% ) and Baker Hughes (BHI +1.1% ) say they reached agreement with the Justice Department for the companies to divest GE’s Water & Process Technologies business in order to proceed with their merger.

GE announced in March that it agreed to sell GE Water to France's Suez Environnement for $3.4B, and teh DoJ required no further remedies in the proposed consent decree.

Two weeks ago, GE and BHI received clearance from the European Commission to complete the merger without conditions, and BHI has scheduled its shareholder vote for June 30.