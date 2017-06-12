Sprint chief Claure: 'Enormous' synergies in a T-Mobile merger

Sprint (S +1% ) CEO Marcelo Claure today sounded his note in the recently well-tuned chorus at Sprint and T-Mobile (TMUS +1.3% ) talking about the great benefits of a merger and the many synergies to be realized.

Speaking at eMerge Americas, Claure says "We're in a great position today." T-Mobile is an "important" option among the strategic options because of "enormous" synergies, but there's also other players, he says, alluding to cable companies' wireless ambitions.

But T-Mobile would still be plan A. "My largest shareholder, Masa (Son of SoftBank (SFTBY -1.2% )), has made it very public that he believes a potential combination with T-Mobile would be great," Claure says. "The Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.8% ) CEO, Tim (Hoettges) has also made it very public; my competitor John Legere (CEO of T-Mobile) has made it very public; and I've made it very public."

"Today you have two mavericks attacking the market ... imagine if you have a supercharged maverick now going after AT&T (T +0.7% ) and Verizon (VZ +1% ) to stop this duopoly."

Does Sprint's turnaround depend upon some kind of merger, Melissa Lee asks? "We're in a really really good place," Claure says, pointing to doubled EBITDA and arresting a heavy cash burn. "However, when you look at a potential combination, this is a scale game ... we have half the amount of customers of Verizon and AT&T," and a T-Mobile combination would make the combo more AT&T-sized.