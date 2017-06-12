Report: Facebook resurrecting canceled MTV show for video tab

Facebook (FB -0.8% ) is ready to dip its toe into the fancy newly built original-video pool it's constructing, with a pickup of a canceled Nicole Byer show, The Hollywood Reporter says.

Loosely Exactly Nicole, from the creator talk show Girl Code, was quietly canceled after one low-rated season (about 360,000 total viewers dwindling to less than 150,000) on MTV.

Now Facebook is near a deal to bring it back in-house and without any MTV involvement.

In March, news emerged that Facebook was seeking two kinds of content for its original-video launch: fully owned paid TV-quality series that would cost six figures per episode, and shorter-form series that would resemble more of a licensing deal with revenue splits.

The most recent move echoes one of Netflix's original-video strategies, bringing canceled shows like Arrested Development and Full House back from the dead.