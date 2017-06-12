Merck pauses enrollment in two Keytruda combo studies in multiple myeloma to investigate deaths; shares slip 1% after hours

Merck (NYSE:MRK) is down 1% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement that it will pause new enrollment in two late-stage studies, KEYNOTE-183 and KEYNOTE-185, assessing KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) combination therapies in multiple myeloma. The company took action based on the recommendation of the external Data Monitoring Committee to halt new recruitment until it investigated deaths in the KEYTRUDA groups.

KEYNOTE-183 is evaluating the combination of KEYTRUDA and pomalidomide and dexamethasone.

KEYNOTE-185 is evaluating the combination of KEYTRUDA and lenalidomide and dexamethasone.

Other KEYTRUDA studies will continue unchanged.