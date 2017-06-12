Science Applications misses on revenue, reports low margins; shares down 11.6%

Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) Q1 report beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. The year-over-year revenue drop was partly due to $25M in contract losses. Margins were below expectations due to higher costs and tech investments.

Other key metrics include $88M in cash flow from operating activities, $84M in FCF, and $73M EBITDA.

Dividend: Declared at $0.31 per share for stockholders of record by July 14, payable July 28.

Science Application shares are down 11.59% aftermarket.

