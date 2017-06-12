Acceleron's dalantercept flunks mid-stage kidney cancer study; shares down 7% after hours

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is off 7% after hours on light volume in response to its announcement that a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing the combination of dalantercept and Pfizer's INLYTA (axitinib) in advanced renal cell carcinoma failed to perform better that axitinib and placebo as measured by progression-free survival (PFS).

Median PFS in the dalantercept cohort was 6.8 months compared to 5.6 months in the placebo group.

The company says it will cease development of dalantercept, a protein that inhibits angiogenesis (the formation of new blood vessels).