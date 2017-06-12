Synaptics announces acquisitions, lowers guidance; shares down 3%

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) announces the acquisitions of Conexant Systems and the Multimedia Solutions Business of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Conexant makes tech for video and audio processing in smart home systems. Conexant reported $104M in revenue last fiscal year.

Synaptics will pay $300M in cash and 726,666 in common stock for Conexant.

The Multimedia Solutions Business arm of Marvell also has video and audio processing but comes with a large IP portfolio and security capabilities that work well with set-top boxes and digital personal assistants. Revenue was $94M last year.

Synaptics will pay $95M in an all-cash offer for Marvell’s Multimedia business.

Synaptics has now lowered Q4 guidance to $420M to $430M in revenue compared to the previous estimate of $410M to $450M. Consensus estimates have revenue at $431.32M.