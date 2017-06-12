BP violated contract when it blended Texas crude, Monroe Energy alleges

BP violated its supply contract when it sold oil to refiner Monroe Energy that was a blend of lower-valued Texas crude with premium varieties, the Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) subsidiary alleges in a federal court filing, asking for the dismissal of a BP lawsuit alleging Monroe wrongfully severed the deal.

BP was allowed to blend Eagle Ford crudes from different wells under its contract but only if each blend met specific API gravity and vapor pressure requirements.

Blending lower-grade crude is an industry tactic used to boost returns on less desirable oil, says Monroe, which unilaterally ended the deal in June 2016.