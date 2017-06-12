U.S. Silica to build $225M Permian Basin frac sand plant

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) +1.1% AH after unveiling plans to construct a $225M frac sand mine and plant in west Texas to serve the Permian Basin.

SLCA expects the new facility to produce ~4M tons/year and is part of its previously announced plan to add 8M-10M tons of new brownfield and greenfield capacity to meet surging frac sand demand.

SLCA says the 3,200-acre mine site has more than 30 years of reserves of fine grade 40/70 and 100 mesh sand; construction will begin immediately, and initial production is planned for Q4 2017.

Other frac sand companies on watch: HCLP, EMES, FMSA, SND