Imax laying off 14% of workforce, setting new $200M buyback

Imax (IMAX -0.2% ) has announced layoffs as part of a cost-cutting initiative, and a bigger buyback.

Shares are up 1.3% after hours.

The company is targeting about $20M in annual cost savings in order to boost profitability, operating leverage and free cash flow. As a result, some 100 full-time positions will be cut, including positions at Imax China (OTC:IMXCF) -- about 14% of the global full-time workforce.

It will take a pretax charge of about $15M tied to the cost-cutting efforts, with about $11M of that recognized in Q2. Cost savings should begin to take effect beginning in Q3.

Meanwhile, it's announced an additional share repurchase program for up to $200M. The previous $200M program wraps up this month and will have resulted in the buyback of more than 6.4M shares, a 4% reduction in shares outstanding since its 2014 start.