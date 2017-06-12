New GE CEO has his work cut out but analysts, investors welcome the change

Incoming GE CEO John Flannery promises to conduct a swift review of the company's business portfolio with "no constraint," but indicates no big changes to outgoing Jeffrey Immelt's strategy of building a digital business that unites electronic sensors and analytic computing to industrial equipment, even though those efforts have not yet helped GE's bottom line as much investors hoped.

Flannery says GE will make the results of the review public in the fall, but "we're not starting from a weak position at all."

The change at the top is not surprising given the ongoing underperformance of the stock and "investor fatigue with management's continued perceived ungainly portfolio actions," says Stifel analyst Robert McCarthy.

Barclays analysts endorse "an AT&T style breakup," and expect Flannery to be "more aggressive in this regard," adding that even though the new CEO is a GE lifer, "he’s a finance guy" who has spent most of his time at GE Capital with relatively light business operating experience for a GE CEO.

“His background in the Capital side may mean that he can bring some financial discipline to the CEO role,” says Credit Suisse's Julian Mitchell, adding that Flannery managed to boost sales and profit in many of the regions where he worked.

Analysts do not expect the change to affect the merger of GE's oil and gas division with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI); the deal was cleared today by the U.S. Justice Department.

GE topped Dow gainers today, up 3.6%, but has been by far the worst performer since Immelt took control on Sept. 7, 2001, through Friday, plunging 30% while the broader index has gained 121% over the period.