FT: Noble Group gets interest for its oil trading business

Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) has been approached by potential buyers for its oil trading unit, as it remains locked in talks with its lenders over a deal to fend off a debt restructuring or liquidation, Financial Times reports.

While a sale of all or part of its oil business could help Noble raise much-needed cash and free up working capital, the company so far has resisted entering into discussions, according to the report.

Noble would like to find a strategic investor who can recapitalize the entire company, reinforce its oil business and help it secure new credit lines, but the interest in its oil unit shows that Noble may have an alternative to betting its entire future on finding a white knight to ride to its rescue, FT says.