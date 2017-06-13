U.S. Treasury unveils financial reforms

The U.S. Treasury has revealed a 150-page plan to lift the burden off Wall Street as Steve Mnuchin said markets clearly like what President Trump is doing.
"We think about 80% of the substance in the report can be accomplished by regulatory changes, and about 20% by legislation."
Changes include reducing restrictions on big banks' trading operations, easing annual stress tests and reducing the powers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Related tickers: JPM, C, BAC, WFC, GS, MS, USB, BK, STT, PNC, COF
Now read: Citigroup: The Reason To Stay Long »