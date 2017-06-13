Fiserv to acquire Monitise Plc for £70M

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) has reached agreement to acquire Monitise Plc (OTCPK:MONIF) at 2.90 pence per share and values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Monitise at approximately £70M.

The transaction is anticipated to close in Q3.

“Monitise has been a global pioneer and innovator in digital banking for more than a decade,” said Jeffery Yabuki, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiserv. “Combining its talented associates and advanced technologies with leading digital solutions from Fiserv will expand our clients’ ability to provide differentiated experiences to their customers.”

”We are proud of the talented people and innovative technology solutions across the Monitise businesses,” said Lee Cameron, Chief Executive Officer, Monitise. “Fiserv is well-positioned to carry this business forward given its strength in digital banking and extensive client network. Following the completion of this transaction, we are confident that Monitise clients will be served well by Fiserv and its long-standing commitment to creating value for its clients.”

