TiGenix initiates late-stage study of Cx601 in complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's patients to support future U.S. marketing application

TiGenix (NASDAQ:TIG) launches a global Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead product candidate Cx601 for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas in patients with Crohn's disease. The study will support a planned marketing application in the U.S.

The trial design is similar to the European Phase 3 ADMIRE-CD trial with the identical primary endpoint of combined remission of perianal fistulising Crohn's at week 24.

The company's European marketing application is currently under review with a decision expected later this year.

Cx601 is an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell suspension.

