Essendant names Richard D. Phillips interim President and CEO

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) appointed Richard D. Phillips, Essendant's Group President of Industrial, as interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Phillips succeeds Robert B. Aiken, Jr., who has resigned as President and CEO and as a Director to pursue an opportunity outside the Company.

The Board has formed a search committee chaired by Essendant Director Paul S. Williams and has retained an independent search firm to assist in the process of selecting a permanent CEO.

"Ric has demonstrated exceptional leadership in key growth areas since joining Essendant (ESND) in 2013, including guiding the expansion of our ecommerce relationships and driving improved performance in Industrial. We are pleased he has agreed to serve as interim President and CEO," said Charles K. Crovitz, Essendant's Chairman of the Board. "We are confident that under Ric's leadership, our ongoing efforts to transform Essendant will continue to progress as the Board diligently conducts its search for a permanent leader."

