Tim Cook confirms Apple developing autonomous vehicle tech

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook confirms to Bloomberg that the tech giant is developing self-driving car technology, which Cook calls a “core” technology. The comments mark the first time Cook has discussed the program publicly.

Apple’s self-driving car prospects have involved Project Titan, the car development program that started three years ago. But Apple changed course last year to focus on the tech. Cook stayed vague about the company’s car manufacturing future during the Bloomberg interview.

In April, photos revealed Apple testing self-driving sports-utility vehicles in California. Sources claim similar testing has happened for over a year.

Apple’s self-driving car project would join similar ventures from Alphabet spin-off Waymo, Uber, and Chinese driving tech company Baidu, which has several partnerships with vehicle manufacturers.