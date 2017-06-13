Second late-stage uveitis study of pSivida's Durasert successful; shares ahead 13% premarket

Nano cap pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) is up 13% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results in a second Phase 3 clinical trial assessing Durasert for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis (PSU).

Results at year three showed patients receiving Durasert experiences a 21.8% recurrence of PSU compared to 53.8% in patients receiving a sham insert (placebo) (p<0.001).

On the safety front, patients in the Durasert cohort experienced higher elevations in intraocular pressure (IOP) than the sham group (2.4 mmHg vs. 1.3 mmHg, respectively, compared to baseline). 41.6% of the Durasert cohort required IOP-lowering therapy at some time during the first six months compared to 34.6% in the sham cohort.

Durasert is a miniaturized injectable sustained-release drug delivery system for small molecules (up to three years). The implant can be administered in an office setting via a needle as small as 25-gauge.

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the data.