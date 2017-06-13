Model X aces NHTSA crash tests

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says the Model X is the first SUV to achieve a 5-star crash rating in every category through testing by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla on safety: "Model X performs so much better in a crash than gas-powered SUVs because of its all-electric architecture and powertrain design. The rigid, fortified battery pack that powers Model X is mounted beneath the floor of the vehicle creating a center of gravity so low that Model X has the lowest rollover probability of any SUV on the road,"

Tesla blog post