Futures gain as tech rebounds

U.S. stock index futures are up 0.2% as a selloff that started in the technology sector last week showed signs of abating.

The Fed will also begin the first of its two-day meeting, with its interest rate decision due out tomorrow, and the latest Producer Price Indices will be released.

Oil is up 0.4% at $46.28/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1264/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.22%.

