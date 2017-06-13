Alphabet’s Waymo retires Firefly vehicles, embraces Chrysler minivans

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving car spin-off Waymo is retiring its line of Firefly test vehicles in favor of using the tech platform in mass-produced vehicles like Chrysler’s Pacifica minivan.

In a blog post, the Waymo team outlines the reasons for both building and retiring the Firefly. The team feels that building the car allowed for a better understanding of how the tech interacts with the vehicle but that mass-produced vehicles are a more practical way to move the tech forward to consumers.

The Pacifica minivans have the Waymo radar, LiDAR, and vision systems with a new AI platform. The vans can also go full speed compared to the 25mph max for the Firefly.

The strategy of combining proprietary autonomous vehicle tech with an automaker’s vehicle is shared by internet company Baidu and is now confirmed as Apple’s strategy.

