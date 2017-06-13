Berenberg raves about Tesla

Germany-based Berenberg upgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a Buy rating on its view that the company won't face mass-market EV competition from traditional manufacturers.

Analyst Alexander Haissl calls near-term results "unimportant" as the company works its way to "superior" free cash flow realization in the long term.

"Tesla's disruptive potential encompasses the vehicle, the entire production process and the product-to-market strategy. Once the business reaches scale, the cash generation potential is significantly superior to existing premium OEMs, with cash flow per vehicle more than 50% higher," writes Haissl.

Berenberg lifts its price target on Tesla to $464.