WPX Energy to form JV to develop Permian Basin midstream assets

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) says it will form a joint venture with Howard Energy Partners to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Permian Basin.

WPX says the 50-50 JV will to support its drilling operations in the Stateline area, representing 50K net acres, or 37% of its ~135K net acre position in the Permian's Delaware Basin, and includes crude oil gathering assets already under construction as well as a planned natural gas processing complex.

WPX, which also will receive $300M upfront in cash from Howard Energy, values the new JV at $863M based on the cash to WPX, the capital carry and WPX’s ownership interest.