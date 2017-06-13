OvaScience completes enrollment in OvaPrime study

OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) completes the enrollment of 70 patients in its single-site clinical study of OvaPrime in women with primary ovarian insufficiency or poor ovarian response.

An initial data readout from 20 patients should be available by year-end. Complete biopsies on all 70 participants should also be done by the end of the year with reintroductions completed by the end of H1 2018.

OvaPrime is a fertilization process in which the woman's own EggPC cells are transferred from her ovarian cortex to the inside of her ovary where they may mature into fertilizable eggs. The EggPC cells are isolated from the ovarian cortex via biopsy, isolated and then reintroduced into the follicular development zone in the ovary where they may develop naturally or through controlled ovarian hyperstimulation using standard in vitro fertilization techniques.