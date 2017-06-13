Xbox chief says One S will sell more units next year than One X

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox chief Phil Spencer says the company will sell more Xbox One S consoles next year than the newly announced Xbox One X – and that was always the plan.

During an interview with Eurogamer, Spencer notes that the lower cost One S has a broader consumer base while the One X offers “the premium experience.” Spencer says the One S “will drive most of the volume for us in pure unit sales.”

Spencer considers Sony’s PlayStation 4 Pro a competitor for the One S, not the One X, and says the differences between the console performances merits the $100 price difference between the X and Pro.