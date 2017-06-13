PennDOT awards Jacobs multi-million dollar active traffic management project

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) was awarded a ten-year, multi-million dollar contract from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to design a long-range, comprehensive, multi-modal transportation management solution to improve travel along the Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) Corridor in the Philadelphia metropolitan area.

Jacobs will provide systems engineering and alternatives analysis, preliminary engineering, final design, right-of-way acquisition services and construction consultation to provide improvements on I-76 and supporting arterials between the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-276) and US Route 1 interchanges to enable active traffic management.

“The proposed upgrades to the Schuylkill Expressway represent the convergence of innovative technology and infrastructure that will directly improve the quality of life for the commuting public in the Philadelphia metropolitan region,” said Jacobs’ Buildings & Infrastructure President, Bob Pragada. “PennDOT has entrusted Jacobs to help create forward-focused, flexible yet practical travel solutions for this region, drawing on our broad transportation capabilities and experience from across the world.”

Press Release