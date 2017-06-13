EPO grants new ICE COLD-PCR patent exclusively licensed to Transgenomic

Transgenomic (NASDAQ:TBIO) reports that the European Patent Office has confirmed its intention to grant a patent covering multiplexed ICE COLD-PCR (MX-ICP) technology to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The patent is exclusively licensed to Transgenomic.

Paul Kinnon, President and CEO of Transgenomic, commented, “As everyone is aware, we see MX-ICP is a valuable technology because it enables the accelerated adoption of non-invasive liquid biopsies that allow the analysis of tumor DNA in patient blood or plasma. This new patent further strengthens our proprietary position in the major European market, and equivalent MX-ICP patents are pending in the U.S. and Canada as well.”

MX-ICP is an ultra-high sensitivity DNA amplification technology that allows for the simultaneous detection of mutations in multiple genes from either tumor or liquid samples, such as blood or urine, in a single test tube or well.