Yancoal offers to buy Mitsubishi stakes in Rio Tinto coal mines for $940M

Yancoal (YZC, OTC:YACAF) signals it may be willing to raise its bid for Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) Hunter Valley coal assets after offering $940M to buy Mitsubishi's (OTCPK:MSBHY) stakes in the mines.

The offer follows Glencore's (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) announcement last Friday that it also had reached a deal with Mitsubishi to buy the same stakes in the same coal mines, but Yancoal's offer was slightly higher.

Mitsubishi does not need to choose between the two offers and has agreed to both given the divestment is a "tag-along" deal in relation to the looming sale of Rio's Coal & Allied assets, and the company that is successful in acquiring Rio's coal assets also will get the Mitsubishi assets.