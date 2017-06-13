Sage Therapeutics' brexanolone shows treatment effect in mid-stage PPD study

A Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Sage Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:SAGE) lead product candidate SAGE-547 (brexanolone) for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in PPD symptoms versus baseline compared to placebo. The results were recently published in the online version of The Lancet.

Patients in the brexanolone cohort showed a mean reduction in a PPD rating scale called HAM-D of 20.97 points compared to 8.77 points in the placebo group (p=0.008). The effect was statistically significant from 24 hours after the initiation of treatment until the 30-day follow-up.

Patients receiving brexanolone experienced fewer adverse events (n=4/10) than placebo (n=8/11). The most common AEs were dizziness and drowsiness.

The company expects to file its U.S. marketing application next year.

