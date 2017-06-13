Tech companies with overseas cash could benefit from Trump tax plan

Bloomberg compiles a list of the 50 companies with the largest amounts of cash held overseas, and tech companies dominate the list. The overseas holdings could become an important part of President Trump’s tax plan.

Trump wants to cut the tax rate on the cash U.S. companies hold overseas to encourage the companies to move the money back home. Details of the tax plan remain scant, but Trump suggested on the campaign trail that he would slash the tax rate from 35% to 10%.

Tech company cash (with percentage held overseas): Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): $126B (97%); Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO): $68B (95.7%); Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): $256.8B (93.3%); Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM): $28.9B (92.9%); Oracle (NYSE:ORCL): $59.4B (87.9%); Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG): $92.4B (60.3%); Intel (NASDAQ:INTC): $24.1B (58.9%).