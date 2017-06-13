The Cheesecake Factory -7% after guidance update

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) refreshes its outlook ahead of two conference presentations this week.

The restaurant operator now expects FQ2 comparable sales to be down approximately 1%.

Company update: "We have seen heightened volatility in week to week sales trends, indicative of uncertainty on the part of many consumers. Specifically, we have seen pockets of softness as we moved through the quarter, notably in the East and Midwest where we also faced unfavorable weather that reduced patio usage."

Execs are presenting at the William Blair 37th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago today and the Piper Jaffray 37th Annual Consumer Conference in New York City tomorrow.

CAKE -6.67% premarket to $54.44.

