Myomo launches Myopro 2

Myomo (MYO) launches its next-generation MyoPro 2 myoelectric arm orthosis (powered brace), a lightweight wearable device that can restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals who have suffered a stroke, spinal cord or nerve injury, or other neuromuscular disability. It features significant enhancements, including interchangeable, extended-life rechargeable batteries for continuous daily use.

MyoPro 2 is available in three models:

Motion E: powered elbow with static rigid wrist support;

Motion W: powered elbow and a multi-articulating wrist with flexion/extension and supination/pronation; and

Motion G: powered elbow, a multi-articulating wrist and a powered 3-jaw-chuck grasp.