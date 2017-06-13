Duke Energy, Siemens to combine on advanced gas turbine technologies

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) says Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) will design and build a new advanced gas combustion turbine for its proposed 400 MW expansion at its Lincoln County Combustion Turbine generation site.

The new class turbine is designed to offer higher efficiency than current large frame combustion turbines and will ramp up faster to respond to demand loads, DUK says in its application to the North Carolina Utilities Commission, and will be the first of its kind by Siemens.

DUK says the proposed unit would be the most efficient combustion turbine in its fleet and ~25% more efficient than the existing Lincoln County turbines; pending regulatory approval, construction could begin as early as mid-2018, with gas turbine testing beginning in 2020.