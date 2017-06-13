Long Island Iced Tea announces new midwest partnership with FUNBeV Distribution

Long Island Iced Tea (NASDAQ:LTEA) signed an agreement with FUNBeV Distribution LLC to serve as a distributor for its flagship brand Long Island Iced Tea throughout the Ohio market.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We are thrilled to continue our expansion in the Midwest through this new partnership with FUNBeV. Ohio is a fantastic market with a lot of opportunity, and we are proud to partner with them to provide their customers with our high-quality Long Island Iced Tea® brand, a premium iced tea positioned at an affordable price."

The company expects this partnership to help kick off the summer selling season and drive distribution in this midwest market.

Press Release